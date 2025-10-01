Time to say goodbye! Gaël Monfils announces retirement in 2026

The brilliant career of the 39-year-old Frenchman is coming to an end.

Monfils enters his final season.

Details: Today, on his official X social media page, 39-year-old French tennis star Gaël Monfils posted that he will retire from professional tennis next year.

Also read: Royal Union vs Newcastle : H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 1, 2025

After sustaining a recent injury in a match against Kazakhstan’s Alexander Shevchenko, the seasoned Frenchman was unable to finish the contest at 6-7 (3-7), 6-3, 1-0. This setback led him to reflect on his health and make a pivotal decision regarding his future.

During his 21-year career, Monfils reached the semifinals of two Grand Slam tournaments, claimed 13 ATP singles titles, climbed as high as No. 6 in the world rankings, and twice played in the Davis Cup finals as a member of Team France.

I’ve got something to share with you. pic.twitter.com/pBGh58O6pg — Gael Monfils (@Gael_Monfils) October 1, 2025

Reminder: Jannik Sinner dethrones Carlos Alcaraz. A new record holder emerges!