RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Tennis news Time to say goodbye! Gaël Monfils announces retirement in 2026

Time to say goodbye! Gaël Monfils announces retirement in 2026

The brilliant career of the 39-year-old Frenchman is coming to an end.
Tennis news Today, 03:29
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Time to say goodbye! Gaël Monfils announces retirement in 2026 Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Monfils enters his final season.

Details: Today, on his official X social media page, 39-year-old French tennis star Gaël Monfils posted that he will retire from professional tennis next year.

After sustaining a recent injury in a match against Kazakhstan’s Alexander Shevchenko, the seasoned Frenchman was unable to finish the contest at 6-7 (3-7), 6-3, 1-0. This setback led him to reflect on his health and make a pivotal decision regarding his future.

During his 21-year career, Monfils reached the semifinals of two Grand Slam tournaments, claimed 13 ATP singles titles, climbed as high as No. 6 in the world rankings, and twice played in the Davis Cup finals as a member of Team France.

Reminder: Jannik Sinner dethrones Carlos Alcaraz. A new record holder emerges!

Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores