Jannik Sinner dethrones Carlos Alcaraz. A new record holder emerges!

The battle between the world number one and two rages on.

Jannik Sinner has set a new benchmark.

Details: Today, in the round of 32 at the ATP 500 tournament in Beijing the world number two, Italy’s Jannik Sinner, faced off against Marin Čilić, ranked 97th and the 2014 US Open champion.

There was no upset this time—Sinner defeated the Croatian 2-0 (6-2, 6-2), not only advancing to the next round but also surpassing Alcaraz’s record for ATP-level wins over Grand Slam champions since the start of the 2020 season, Opta Ace reports.

Alcaraz’s record stood at 23 wins, a mark Sinner equaled, but today’s victory puts the Italian one step ahead, setting a new milestone. Notably, Sinner has a strong chance to further extend his lead over Alcaraz as the ATP 500 continues in Beijing.

In the next round, Sinner will face the young Frenchman Terence Atmane, who earlier today defeated China’s Zhang Zhizhen.

