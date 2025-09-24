FC Supra Unveiled as CPL’s Ninth Club, Based in Laval from 2026

The Canadian Premier League has officially revealed its ninth club: FC Supra du Québec will debut in 2026, bringing professional soccer to Laval and marking the league’s long-awaited expansion into Quebec.

As we reported yesterday, the club’s identity was unveiled during a special event at the Complexe Multi-Sports in Laval, where its name, crest, and colors were presented. The branding revives the legacy of Montréal Supra, a team that competed in the original Canadian Soccer League from 1988 to 1992 and left a notable mark on Canadian soccer history.

FC Supra will play home matches at Stade Boréale, a modern venue shared with women’s club Montreal Roses FC of the Northern Super League. Former Canadian international Rocco Placentino will serve as the team’s first president, while the ownership group includes Matt Rizzetta, Angelo Pasto, Stéphane Tétrault, and Jean-François Chenail. The partners bring a wide mix of sports and business experience, from investments in Italian clubs Campobasso and Res Roma to ventures in retail, technology, and media.

The announcement marks a strategic milestone for the CPL as it expands into Quebec, tapping into one of Canada’s most passionate sports regions while providing a new pathway for local talent to reach the top tier of domestic competition. With FC Supra, the league strengthens its national footprint and sets the stage for growth on and off the pitch.