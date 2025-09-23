Canadian Premier League Set to Expand to Quebec in 2026

The Canadian Premier League is set to unveil its long-awaited Quebec expansion, with an official announcement scheduled for Wednesday in Laval, according to Northern Tribune. The move will see a Quebec-based club join the league for the 2026 season, fulfilling a goal league officials have pursued since before the CPL’s inaugural kickoff in 2019.

The project comes one month after reports confirmed an agreement with an ownership group led by former CF Montreal midfielder Rocco Placentino, who is expected to become the club’s president. The consortium also includes American businessman Matt Rizzetta, who has invested in clubs across North America and Europe, and Montreal entrepreneur Angelo Pasto, along with other Quebecois investors to be revealed at the launch event.

The team’s stadium situation remains unresolved. Options include Claude-Robillard, where CS Saint-Laurent hosted a Canadian Championship match, or facilities at Laval University. CPL executives acknowledge that a permanent stadium may take years, but short-term solutions are already on the table to ensure the expansion proceeds as planned.

Speculation over the club’s identity has grown since August, when “Supra FC” and “CF Supra” were trademarked under Pasto’s name, referencing a team that represented Montreal in the Canadian Soccer League between 1988 and 1992. However, the official name of the expansion side has not been confirmed.

With the Quebec addition, the CPL will expand to nine teams in 2026, a season that will also feature York United’s rebrand to Inter Toronto.