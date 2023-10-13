FC Barcelona has suffered the loss of yet another player due to injury

Spain's national team defender, Alex Balde, sustained an injury during the Euro 2024 qualification match against Scotland, specifically affecting the adductor muscle of his thigh. Regrettably, the duration of his recovery remains undisclosed.

Alex Balde joins the ranks of the wounded at FC Barcelona, alongside the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Frenkie de Jong, Rafinha, Jules Koundé, and Lamin Yamal. As for Pedri, he is nearing a complete convalescence.