Spain emerged victorious against Scotland, Haaland scored a brace in match versus Cyprus

In the Euro 2024 qualification group, two matches unfolded. The Spanish national team netted two late goals against the Scottish national squad. The goal scorers were Alvaro Morata and Oihan Sancet.

Meanwhile, the Norwegian national team secured a resounding victory with four unanswered goals in their away fixture against Cyprus, with Erling Haaland completing a brace.

Euro 2024 Qualification Results:

Spain - Scotland: 2-0

Goals: Morata, 73 (1-0), Sancet, 86 (2-0).

Cyprus - Norway: 0-4

Goals: Serlet, 33 (0-1), Holland, 65 (0-2), Holland, 72 (0-3), Aursnes, 81 (0-4).