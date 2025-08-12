Farewell to the club? Donnarumma releases statement on PSG situation

PSG and the Italian goalkeeper have failed to find common ground, and now he is on the verge of leaving the team.

Details: Donnarumma published a statement in which he emphasized that he did everything possible to be the team's first-choice keeper. However, according to him, someone decided he could no longer be part of the squad.

Quote: "To the special Parisian fans, From my very first day here, I gave my all—on the pitch and off it—to earn my place and defend the Paris Saint-Germain goal. Unfortunately, someone has decided that I can no longer be part of this group or contribute to the team's success. I am disappointed and devastated. I hope I will have the chance to look the fans in the eyes once more at the Parc des Princes and say goodbye properly. If that doesn’t happen, I want you to know: your support and love mean the world to me, and I will never forget it. I will always remember all the emotions, the magical nights, and you—the ones who made me feel at home. To my teammates—my second family—thank you for every battle, every laugh, every shared moment. You will always be my brothers. Playing for this club and living in this city has been a tremendous honor. Thank you, Paris," the statement reads.

