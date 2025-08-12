RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Farewell to the club? Donnarumma releases statement on PSG situation

Farewell to the club? Donnarumma releases statement on PSG situation

It looks like Donnarumma's career in Paris is coming to an end.
Football news Today, 15:32
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Farewell to the club? Donnarumma releases statement on PSG situation Getty Images

PSG and the Italian goalkeeper have failed to find common ground, and now he is on the verge of leaving the team.

Details: Donnarumma published a statement in which he emphasized that he did everything possible to be the team's first-choice keeper. However, according to him, someone decided he could no longer be part of the squad.

Quote: "To the special Parisian fans,

From my very first day here, I gave my all—on the pitch and off it—to earn my place and defend the Paris Saint-Germain goal.

Unfortunately, someone has decided that I can no longer be part of this group or contribute to the team's success. I am disappointed and devastated.

I hope I will have the chance to look the fans in the eyes once more at the Parc des Princes and say goodbye properly. If that doesn’t happen, I want you to know: your support and love mean the world to me, and I will never forget it. I will always remember all the emotions, the magical nights, and you—the ones who made me feel at home.

To my teammates—my second family—thank you for every battle, every laugh, every shared moment. You will always be my brothers.

Playing for this club and living in this city has been a tremendous honor.

Thank you, Paris," the statement reads.

Reminder: Luis Enrique has revealed who made the decision not to include Donnarumma in the squad.

Related teams and leagues
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain Schedule Paris Saint-Germain News Paris Saint-Germain Transfers
Popular news
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez relax with champagne Lifestyle Today, 06:22 An incredible sum. How much is the engagement ring Ronaldo gave Georgina worth?
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
More news
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores