Luis Enrique reveals who made the decision to leave Donnarumma out of the squad

The coach clarifies the situation.
Football news Today, 15:08
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Luis Enrique reveals who made the decision to leave Donnarumma out of the squad Getty

PSG is gearing up for the UEFA Super Cup clash against Tottenham, but Gianluigi Donnarumma will not be on the team sheet, and the manager has explained whose decision it was.

Details: According to Spanish coach Luis Enrique, it was exclusively his call, and he takes full responsibility for it. The PSG head coach wants to see another goalkeeper between the posts.

Quote: Donnarumma was left out of the squad because it was my own decision. I take 100% responsibility. I want a different goalkeeper, and I made this choice. Gigio is one of the best goalkeepers in the world, Enrique stated.

There have also been recent reports that, should Ederson leave Manchester City, the Citizens are ready to target PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Reminder: Paris Saint-Germain signed goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier for over €40 million, as announced by the club on its official channels.

