Fantastic comeback. Nigeria's women's national team clinches 12th Africa Women’s Cup of Nations title
An incredible twist.
Football news Today, 18:01Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Photo: x.com/CAFwomen
On Saturday, July 26, the decisive match of the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations took place. Morocco’s national team reached the final of their home tournament and came agonizingly close to victory.
In the final, the Moroccan side fell to Nigeria, who continue to reign as the most decorated women’s team in African football. The hosts were leading 2-0 in the 64th minute, but somehow conceded three times and ended up with nothing.
Remarkably, this marks the 12th time Nigeria have lifted the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations trophy. As for Morocco, this is their second consecutive defeat in the final.
Earlier, Ghana's national team defeated South Africa in the third-place match. Banyana Banyana lost only in the penalty shootout.
