RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Fans attacked Al Nassr hotel over Ronaldo's absence

Fans attacked Al Nassr hotel over Ronaldo's absence

Football news Today, 03:32
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Fans attacked Al Nassr hotel over Ronaldo's absence Fans attacked Al Nassr hotel over Ronaldo's absence

Saudi club Al Nassr found itself at the center of an unpleasant incident in China, where local fans attacked the team's hotel due to the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Al Nassr was scheduled to play friendly matches against Shanghai Shenhua and Shenzhen but canceled the games due to an injury to the Portuguese superstar.

Chinese fans were eagerly anticipating matches featuring Ronaldo, leading to mass protests outside the hotel where Al-Nassr players were staying.

It is likely that Al-Nassr will reschedule matches against Chinese teams at a later date.

"As you know, in football, some things are beyond control. I have been playing football for 22 years, and I am a player who doesn't suffer too many injuries", – commented Ronaldo on his muscle injury.

In the current season, Ronaldo has scored 24 goals and provided 11 assists in 25 matches across all competitions.

Related teams and leagues
Al-Nassr
Popular news
The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule Hockey news Today, 02:20 The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule
The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings Basketball news Today, 01:41 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings
Madrid will host a Formula 1 race. The famous track project Motorsport News Yesterday, 13:46 Madrid will host a Formula 1 race. The famous track project
Palestine and Iran secured victories against their opponents in Group C of the Asian Cup Football news Yesterday, 12:05 Palestine and Iran secured victories against their opponents in Group C of the Asian Cup
Al Nassr has cancelled friendly matches in China. All because of Ronaldo Football news Yesterday, 11:51 Al Nassr has cancelled friendly matches in China. All because of Ronaldo
Sinner triumphed over Rublev, securing his berth in the semifinals of the Australian Open 2024 Tennis news Yesterday, 09:58 Sinner triumphed over Rublev, securing his berth in the semifinals of the Australian Open 2024
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 05:00 Atletico prepare transfer papers for Antwerp star Tennis news Today, 04:41 Girl of the Day. Australian Open semi-finalist - a true beauty Football news Today, 04:37 The Saudi club that made an offer to the Ballon d'Or winner is known Football news Today, 04:12 Benzema commented on the information about his desire to leave Al-Ittihad Hockey news Today, 04:00 Edmonton set a unique record in NHL history Football news Today, 03:32 Fans attacked Al Nassr hotel over Ronaldo's absence Football news Today, 03:25 The midfielder of Borussia Dortmund has chosen a new club Football news Today, 02:53 Ghana national team left without a head coach Hockey news Today, 02:20 The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule Tennis news Today, 02:00 A thriller lasting five sets. Medvedev defeats Hurkacz in battle for Aus Open semi-finals
Sport Predictions
Football Today Japan vs Indonesia prediction and betting tips on January 24, 2024 Football Today Iraq vs Vietnam prediction and betting tips on January 24, 2024 Football Today South Africa vs Tunisia prediction and betting tips on January 24, 2024 Football Today Namibia vs Mali prediction and betting tips on January 24, 2024 Football Today Mallorca vs Girona prediction and betting tips on January 24, 2024 Football Today Feyenoord vs PSV prediction and betting tips on January 24, 2024 Football Today Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin prediction and betting tips on January 24, 2024 Football Today Tanzania vs DR Congo prediction and betting tips on January 24, 2024 Football Today Zambia vs Morocco prediction and betting tips on January 24, 2024 Football Today Fulham vs Liverpool prediction and betting tips on January 24, 2024