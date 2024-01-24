Fans attacked Al Nassr hotel over Ronaldo's absence

Saudi club Al Nassr found itself at the center of an unpleasant incident in China, where local fans attacked the team's hotel due to the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo.

🚨



Chinese fans have STORMED the Al Nassr hotel in large numbers expressing their disappointment over Cristiano Ronaldo's inability to participate in the friendly.

pic.twitter.com/axxGv7povO — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) January 23, 2024

Al Nassr was scheduled to play friendly matches against Shanghai Shenhua and Shenzhen but canceled the games due to an injury to the Portuguese superstar.

Chinese fans were eagerly anticipating matches featuring Ronaldo, leading to mass protests outside the hotel where Al-Nassr players were staying.

It is likely that Al-Nassr will reschedule matches against Chinese teams at a later date.

"As you know, in football, some things are beyond control. I have been playing football for 22 years, and I am a player who doesn't suffer too many injuries", – commented Ronaldo on his muscle injury.

In the current season, Ronaldo has scored 24 goals and provided 11 assists in 25 matches across all competitions.