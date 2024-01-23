Al Nassr cancels friendly matches in China. Ronaldo is to blame for everything

RU RU NG NG KE KE
Football news Today, 11:51
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
The Saudi Arabian Professional League team, Al Nassr, has canceled its tour to China due to Ronaldo's injury.

The team announced on their social media that they won't be able to travel to China for matches against Shanghai Shenhua and Hangzhou Greentown. Al-Nassr's General Manager, Guido Fienga, stated that they do not wish to cancel the games but will instead reschedule them for different dates.

Cristiano Ronaldo also commented on the situation, mentioning that in football, some things are beyond control.

"I'm very sad because Al-Nassr and I were looking forward to coming to China for the tour. I have been coming to China since 2003/2004, so I feel at home here – it's like my second home. I always feel special here.

I'm sad. I know you are also sad, especially those who love me, but we have to look at it from the positive side," the Portuguese striker told Goal.

He expressed his desire to play in China and emphasized that the matches are not canceled but will be rescheduled. Additionally, he asked for understanding regarding the situation.

It's worth noting that a match between Al-Nassr, featuring Ronaldo, and Inter Miami, where Messi plays, is scheduled for February 1st. Currently, the status of this match remains uncertain.

