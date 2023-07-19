Famous Spanish football player sentenced to four years for rape

According to Marca, midfielder Santi Mina from Celta Vigo has been sentenced to four years in prison. The footballer was found guilty in May 2022, but he immediately appealed the decision. However, the appellate division of the Civil and Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court of Andalusia has now upheld the player's sentence. The compensation for moral damages has been reduced; Mina is now required to pay 25,000 euros to the victim instead of the initial 50,000 euros. The footballer still has one last chance to appeal the decision in the Supreme Court of Spain.

Santi Mina, 27 years old, came through Celta Vigo's youth academy and has been part of the first team since 2013 to 2015 and then again from 2019. He has played a total of 163 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring 42 goals, and providing 17 assists. The midfielder played for Valencia from 2015 to 2019. In the previous season, Mina was on loan at Saudi Arabian club Al-Shabab.

His contract with Celta Vigo is set to expire in the summer of 2024. The club's management had offered to terminate Mina's contract early, but he declined the offer.