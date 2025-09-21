Family motorcade: Lamine Yamal to arrive at Ballon d'Or ceremony with a 20-member entourage

A massive support group for Yamal

The Ballon d'Or award ceremony will take place tomorrow, September 22, at 20:00 Central European Time. The event will be held in Paris at the Théâtre du Châtelet. One of the contenders for the prestigious prize, Lamine Yamal, is already making preparations. The Spaniard has invited a large group of relatives.

Details: According to Mundo Deportivo, the 18-year-old footballer will be accompanied on the red carpet by an impressive entourage—20 people, mostly his family members.

Lamine Yamal will take 20 family members to the Ballon d'Or ceremony tomorrow.. 👀✨ pic.twitter.com/ACPeHuF87A — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) September 21, 2025

Although Dembélé is considered the main favorite for the trophy, Yamal's family has been meticulously preparing for the occasion. The entire group will be dressed in Dolce & Gabbana, the same brand the footballer himself has chosen.

If Yamal manages to edge out Dembélé and claim the award, he plans to throw a private party in Paris, though the details are being kept strictly under wraps. In recent days, however, most of the talk has centered on the chances of PSG's French forward, who enjoys strong backing both from the club and personally from Nasser Al-Khelaifi, who dreams of delivering the first Ballon d'Or to PSG—and to a French player at that.

