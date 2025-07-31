Familiar ground! Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang returns to Marseille
The Gabonese star has chosen to play in France once again.
Today, 12:41
Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images
Marseille is making a serious move to strengthen their attack.
Details: Today, the official page of French side Marseille announced the signing of 36-year-old Gabon international striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
The deal runs until 2027, with the player joining the French club as a free agent.
Aubameyang has already played for Marseille from 2023 to 2024, during which he made 51 appearances, scored 31 goals, and provided 11 assists.
Aubameyang's last club was Saudi side Al-Qadsiah.
Reminder: Aubameyang is close to returning to the French league — and it's not Saint-Étienne!
