Falling Short of Expectations: Martial Criticized in Mexico for His Performances with Monterrey

It seems the transfer isn’t paying off.

Anthony Martial, who failed to fully unlock his potential at Manchester United, chose to continue his career in Mexico with Monterrey. However, things have not gone according to plan.

Details: According to Footmercato, Mexican fans and media are far from impressed with the French striker’s performances and have begun openly criticizing him. Since joining Monterrey in the summer, Martial has yet to score a single goal for the club.

Quote: “The Frenchman can barely find the target and hasn’t scored in eight months. He has completely failed to meet the expectations that came with his signing. That’s unacceptable for a player of his calibre,” Mexican outlets report.

In the Liga MX standings, Monterrey currently sit third with 26 points after 12 rounds and are in a strong position to qualify directly for the playoff quarterfinals.

Reminder: 39-year-old Monterrey centre-back Sergio Ramos recently recalled his days at PSG and his first training session with Argentine superstar Lionel Messi.