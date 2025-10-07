ES ES FR FR
“Relax, now I’ll hit anyone who comes near you” – Sergio Ramos shares story of his first training session with Messi at PSG

An intriguing tale from Ramos.
Football news Today, 09:01
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos of Paris Saint-Germain warm up prior to the UEFA Champions League Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images

Playing alongside Messi is pure joy.

Details: The 39-year-old central defender of Mexico’s Monterrey, Sergio Ramos, reminisced about his time at PSG and his first training session with Argentine superstar Lionel Messi:

“When I first trained with Messi, he told me, 'Sergio, remember, we are on the same team now, don’t hit me.' I replied, 'Relax, now I’ll hit anyone who comes near you.'

I had to be tough on him when I played against him—that was the only way to stop him. But when I played my first game with him, I thought, 'This is fantastic, now I can finally relax—I have Messi on my side. What used to be so difficult is now part of my own team.'” Ramos admitted.

Sergio Ramos joined PSG in 2021 as a free agent after his long and illustrious spell with Real Madrid came to an end. During his stint with the Parisian giants, Ramos played 58 matches, scoring 6 goals and providing 1 assist. With PSG, Ramos captured two Ligue 1 titles and the French Super Cup.

Reminder: Sergio Ramos after Monterrey’s triumph: “This is historic for the club”

