Fall of legends. Wawrinka and Murray lost in the first round of the Aus Open

Yesterday, 05:14
Ileana Sanchez
Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka and Britain's Andy Murray once fought for Grand Slam titles. But now both veteran men's tennis players are not in the best of conditions and were eliminated in the first round of the Australian Majors.

Wawrinka, who is currently ranked 56th in the ATP rankings, lost in five sets to young Frenchman Adrian Mannarino. The game included five sets, but the last of them lasted less than 30 minutes: Stan did not fight for balls and lost without chances 0:6.

Adrian Mannarino vs Stan Wawrinka 6:4, 3:6, 5:7, 6:3, 6:0

Andy Murray, who is currently 44th in the ATP rankings, was unable to put up a fight against Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry: the Briton lost his match in three sets. Only in the first set Andy took four games, in the other two - only two games each.

Andy Murray - Thomas Martin Etcheverry 4:6, 2:6, 2:6

Recall that Stan Wawrinka has never been at the top of the ATP rankings, but won three Grand Slam tournaments: Aus Open 2014, French Open 2015 and US Open 2016.

Andy Murray has played 11 times in Majors finals, but has only won three of them: US Open 2012. Wimbledon 2013 and Wimbledon 2016.

