First time two 16-year-olds have won in a women's singles R128 at a Grand Slam since Wimbledon 2007

The opening round of the Australian Open proved highly successful for two remarkably young tennis players born in 2007.

Sixteen-year-old Russian Alina Korneeva defeated Spanish player Sara Sorribes Tormo (4-6, 6-3, 6-2), while her Czech counterpart, Brenda Fruhvirtova, also 16, secured victory over Romanian Anca Bogdan (2-6, 6-4, 6-3).

Such an occurrence in a Grand Slam tournament hasn't happened since 2007 when 16-year-olds Caroline Wozniacki and Tamira Paszek advanced to the second round at Wimbledon.

In the second round, Korneeva will face the winner between Linda Fruhvirtova and Beatriz Haddad Maia. Brenda Fruhvirtova will compete against the 2023 Australian Open champion, Aryna Sabalenka.