Впервые за 17 лет во втором круге турнира Большого шлема сыграют две 16-летние теннисистки

2007 - With Brenda Fruhvirtova and Alina Korneeva now both claiming wins, it is the first time two 16-year-olds have won in a women's singles R128 at a Grand Slam since Wimbledon 2007 - Caroline Wozniacki and Tamira Paszek. Future.#AusOpen | @AustralianOpen @WTA @WTA_insider pic.twitter.com/Hh8ElG2izX

— OptaAce (@OptaAce) January 14, 2024