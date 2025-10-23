Falcons Eye Decisive Victory in WAFCON Qualifier Opener

Head Coach Madugu aims for a dominant performance against Benin Republic to seal qualification early.

Super Falcons head coach Justine Madugu is pushing for a "convincing victory" against the Benin Republic in the first leg of their 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifier.

The reigning African champions will face the Benin Amazons this Friday at the Stade de Kegue in Lome. Madugu expressed confidence in his team, as he noted that the goal is to record a win so large it makes the return leg in Abeokuta “a formality.”

Speaking to thenff.com, Madugu said, “We have a team that will go out there and make us proud. Yes, we would have loved to have Jennifer... On Friday, we will go out, play our game, and seek the goals that will put us in a good position ahead of the return leg.”

The crucial second leg is scheduled for next Tuesday at the Moshood Abiola Sports Arena in Abeokuta.