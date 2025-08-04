RU RU ES ES FR FR
Falcao Nears Retirement as No Offers Materialize

Falcao Nears Retirement as No Offers Materialize

Football news Today, 20:35
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
According to Antena 2, Radamel Falcao García appears to be approaching the final chapter of his illustrious football career. After parting ways with Millonarios and generating excitement over a potential new move, no solid offers have emerged, and time is running out as the transfer window narrows.

The 39-year-old forward had been linked with clubs in Malaysia (notably Johor Darul Ta’zim), Major League Soccer (Inter Miami and LA Galaxy), and even a surprise return to Europe. Yet, none of these possibilities have translated into concrete negotiations.

With growing silence from his camp and no clear destination, Falcao is reportedly considering retirement. Recent tributes from Atlético Madrid and Porto, clubs where he starred, have taken on a farewell tone, perhaps signaling the end of a golden era.

However, a new role may be in the works. AS Monaco, another club where Falcao excelled, could offer him a position as sporting director or brand ambassador. His experience and reputation would be invaluable in such a role.

While fans wait for an official announcement, one thing is certain: Falcao’s legacy is already cemented. Whether he continues on the pitch or shifts to a different role, his influence on the game will endure.

