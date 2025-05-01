RU RU ES ES FR FR
Falcao Nears Millonarios Return as Silva Recovery Brings Further Boost

Football news Today, 00:10
Millonarios received a major boost ahead of the Liga BetPlay 2025-I playoffs. As reported by Futbolred, both Radamel Falcao García and captain David Mackalister Silva are nearing their returns after long injury layoffs, giving the team renewed hope as the knockout stages approach. With the squad decimated by absences in midfield and attack earlier in the season, coach David González turned to youth to keep the club competitive.

Falcao, already medically cleared, trained with his teammates for the first time this week—an encouraging sign that the Colombian legend might finally deliver key goals in a Millonarios shirt. The club and its fans continue to wait for his defining moment.

Meanwhile, Silva is still completing his physical readjustment, but is expected to rejoin full training within a week if his progress continues. His leadership could prove essential in the playoff run.

Millonarios are just one win away from securing a spot in the cuadrangulares, which they can clinch on May 8 in a rescheduled match against Deportivo Pereira from matchday 15.

