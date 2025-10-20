Fair punishment! Red Bull fined for attempt to hinder Norris

Not the classiest move.

The Red Bull team will have to pay a hefty sum.

Details: After the United States Grand Prix, the stewards fined Red Bull €50,000 for breaching grid rules during the formation lap.

According to The Race, one of Red Bull’s mechanics returned to the starting grid after the race director’s signal and tried to remove a piece of McLaren’s reference tape, which they use after Norris overshot his grid box and received a penalty.

The stewards noted that once the race director’s signal is given, all team personnel must leave the grid via the designated gates. However, the Red Bull representative violated this rule, which led to the team being fined fifty thousand euros.

Red Bull were fined €50,000 in Austin because one of their mechanics re-entered the track during the formation lap to try and remove Lando Norris' reference tape for his grid spot 👀 pic.twitter.com/yAfATjOUzD — Autosport (@autosport) October 20, 2025

