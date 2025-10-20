Fair punishment! Red Bull fined for attempt to hinder Norris

ES ES FR FR
Not the classiest move.
Motorsport News Today, 10:59
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Oracle Red Bull Racing team members on the grid with the car of Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images

The Red Bull team will have to pay a hefty sum.

Details: After the United States Grand Prix, the stewards fined Red Bull €50,000 for breaching grid rules during the formation lap.

According to The Race, one of Red Bull’s mechanics returned to the starting grid after the race director’s signal and tried to remove a piece of McLaren’s reference tape, which they use after Norris overshot his grid box and received a penalty.

The stewards noted that once the race director’s signal is given, all team personnel must leave the grid via the designated gates. However, the Red Bull representative violated this rule, which led to the team being fined fifty thousand euros.

