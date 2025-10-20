Lewis Hamilton sets new record and unwanted milestone after the United States Grand Prix

Mixed emotions followed the race.

On Sunday, October 19, Formula 1 action unfolded in Austin, Texas. Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton achieved both a record and an anti-record on the same day.

Details: The British driver finished fourth, becoming the first Ferrari driver in history to complete 19 consecutive races without a podium finish since his debut with the team. That run marks a new unwanted record for Ferrari — the longest streak without a top-three result.

However, Hamilton also claimed a remarkable milestone — a truly historic one. He became the first driver in Formula 1 history to surpass 5,000 career points. His current total stands at 5,004.5 points.

Lewis Hamilton just ticked over 5000 career points in Formula 1 😮‍💨👏#F1 #USGP pic.twitter.com/8rmVSraeqh — Formula 1 (@F1) October 19, 2025

Reminder: The collision between Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris proved decisive in the sprint race of the U.S. Grand Prix. Both McLaren cars went off track at the first corner, clearing the way for Red Bull’s Max Verstappen to claim victory.