Drama in Austin! Verstappen capitalizes on Norris and Piastri collision

Verstappen takes sprint victory at the US Grand Prix after McLaren drivers crash out

The clash between Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris was the defining moment of the US Grand Prix sprint race. Both McLaren cars were out by the first corner, paving the way for Max Verstappen of Red Bull to seize victory.

The incident unfolded right after the start: Piastri, trying to overtake Norris, clipped Sauber's Nico Hülkenberg. The impact launched the Australian's car into the air, where it collided with Norris' McLaren. Both McLarens were forced to retire, as was Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin.

Following the crash, the safety car was deployed, and Verstappen, having retained the lead after the restart, cruised to a composed victory. George Russell of Mercedes finished second, with Carlos Sainz of Williams taking third.

This win allowed Verstappen to close the gap in the overall standings to the McLaren drivers—he now trails Piastri by 55 points and Norris by 25.