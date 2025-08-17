Fail of the year! Incredible blunder by Teplice's Czech goalkeeper. VIDEO

In the fifth round of the Czech Chance Liga, a hilarious incident unfolded during the match between Slovacko and Teplice, completely changing the momentum of the game.

Teplice was in the lead and everything was going smoothly until the 79th minute, but first a red card and then a bizarre goalkeeping blunder turned the match on its head.

In the 87th minute, 26-year-old goalkeeper Matúš Trmal failed to deal with a straightforward shot from Marko Kvasina. For some reason, the keeper tried to chest the ball instead of using his hands. The ball treacherously slipped between his legs, instantly turning him into a meme sensation.

Co se to právě stalo??? 🫣 pic.twitter.com/kTJEg2oHSb — Chance Liga (@chanceliga) August 16, 2025

Interestingly, in stoppage time, Teplice eventually lost the match after a dramatic own goal by centre-back Halinsky.