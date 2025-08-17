RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Fail of the year! Incredible blunder by Teplice's Czech goalkeeper. VIDEO

Fail of the year! Incredible blunder by Teplice's Czech goalkeeper. VIDEO

The keeper managed to let it slip through his legs in a routine episode
Football news Today, 11:32
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Fail of the year! Incredible blunder by Teplice's Czech goalkeeper. VIDEO Photo: x.com/fkmladaboleslav

In the fifth round of the Czech Chance Liga, a hilarious incident unfolded during the match between Slovacko and Teplice, completely changing the momentum of the game.

Teplice was in the lead and everything was going smoothly until the 79th minute, but first a red card and then a bizarre goalkeeping blunder turned the match on its head.

In the 87th minute, 26-year-old goalkeeper Matúš Trmal failed to deal with a straightforward shot from Marko Kvasina. For some reason, the keeper tried to chest the ball instead of using his hands. The ball treacherously slipped between his legs, instantly turning him into a meme sensation.

Interestingly, in stoppage time, Teplice eventually lost the match after a dramatic own goal by centre-back Halinsky.

Related teams and leagues
Slovacko Slovacko Schedule Slovacko News Slovacko Transfers
Teplice Teplice Schedule Teplice News Teplice Transfers
First League Czech Republic First League Czech Republic Table First League Czech Republic Fixtures First League Czech Republic Predictions
Related Tournament News
Adam Karabeca in the Czech junior national team Football news 11 aug 2025, 15:43 At last! Lyon to sign Adam Karabec from Sparta
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores