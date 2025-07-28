Fabián Balbuena Joins Gremio in Two-Year Deal

Paraguayan center-back Fabián Balbuena has been officially unveiled as Gremio’s newest signing, completing a two-year contract with the Porto Alegre-based club. The 33-year-old defender joins a squad already featuring his national teammate Mathías Villasanti and brings a wealth of international experience to the heart of the defense.

This move marks Balbuena’s return to Brazilian football, where he previously starred for Corinthians. During his time there, he wore the captain’s armband and helped the club capture the 2017 Série A title and multiple Campeonato Paulista trophies. His leadership and strong defensive presence earned him a move to the Premier League with West Ham United, where he played three seasons before continuing his career with Dynamo Moscow in Russia.

Balbuena began his professional journey in Paraguay with Cerro Porteño PF and went on to play for Rubio Ñu and Libertad. Known for his tactical discipline and aerial strength, he has been a regular for the Paraguayan national team under coach Gustavo Alfaro and remains a key figure in their defensive setup heading into the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.