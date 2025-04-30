RU RU ES ES FR FR
Fabbiani Backs Gago After Boca Exit and Calls for Greater Protection for Coaches

Fabbiani Backs Gago After Boca Exit and Calls for Greater Protection for Coaches

Today, 18:45
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Fernando Gago’s dismissal as Boca Juniors manager continues to draw reactions across Argentine football. As reported by TyC Sports, Newell’s Old Boys head coach Cristian Fabbiani—who had previously criticized Gago—now came to his defense and called for reforms to protect coaches from constant job insecurity.

Following Newell’s 2-0 win over Huracán, which keeps them in the race for a playoff spot, Fabbiani shifted his tone: “It’s very difficult. I would change the rules. Each club should be allowed two coaches per year, otherwise you can never truly work. For me, Fernando has no ceiling.”

Just weeks ago, after defeating Boca in matchday 11, Fabbiani had accused Gago of showing a lack of respect by downplaying Newell’s tactical approach. But in light of Gago’s firing, he now emphasized the pressures all coaches face in Argentina: “It’s not easy being a manager. Everyone wants the best, but the pressure is constant.”

Gago became the 14th managerial casualty in just 15 rounds of the Apertura 2025 season. Fabbiani is part of that statistic too, though he voluntarily left Riestra to take over at Newell’s—a rare move in a season marked by dismissals.

Huracán’s manager Frank Kudelka also weighed in, offering a broader critique of how coaches are treated: “We are completely unprotected. Sometimes there’s excessive praise, and the next day we forget their names. It’s not just about Boca—this is a structural issue.”

Both voices reflect a growing concern in Argentine football: the lack of stability and respect afforded to managers, regardless of performance or track record. Gago’s case may be the latest, but it won’t be the last unless deeper changes are made.

