F1. Sprint-qualifying grand prix of Brazil ends early: Verstappen finished first

Today, 15:25
Photo: twitter.com/F1 / Author unknown

In Brazil began the weekend of the next stage of Formula 1. This time we are expected not only the classic race, but also the sprint. For this reason, the drivers received only one practice instead of the three that are held usually. This added an effect of surprise to the new start.

Sprint qualifying took place on Friday. Rain was expected over the circuit for the entire hour. Nevertheless, the first two stages passed without precipitation or surprises. After the first stage, the drivers of AlfaTauri (Tsunoda and Riccіardo) and Alfa Romeo (Bottas and Guanyu) as well as Williams (Sargeant) completed the day for themselves, while after the second segment, both Haas cars (Hulkenberg and Magnussen), Alpin (Ocon and Gazly) and Williams (Albon) completed the day.

Clouds were rapidly approaching the autodrome, so all drivers decided to start the third segment of qualifying very early. As a result, the first with the best result was driven by Max Verstappen, who had not won any previous qualifying segment today. The rest of the drivers on the already cold track could not show the best result. Once again Sergio Perez was unlucky: because of the yellow flag on the final sector of the track, he was forced to reduce the speed, so he showed only the ninth result.

Recall that on Saturday there will be a sprint race and qualifying for the main race.

  1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
  2. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
  3. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)
  4. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)
  5. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes).
  6. George Russell (Mercedes)
  7. Lando Norris (McLaren)
  8. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)
  9. Sergio Perez (Red Bull)
  10. Oscar Piastri (McLaren)
  11. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas)
  12. Esteban Ocon (Alpine)
  13. Pierre Gasly (Alpine)
  14. Kevin Magnussen (Haas)
  15. Alexander Albon (Williams)
  16. Yuki Tsunoda (Alfa Tauri)
  17. Daniel Ricciardo (Alfa Tauri)
  18. Valteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo)
  19. Logan Sargeant (Williams)
  20. Zhou Guangyu (Alfa Romeo)
