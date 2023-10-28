F1. Qualifying for the Mexico City Grand Prix: Two first places for Ferrari, Norris is the last

Qualifying for the Mexico Grand Prix took place in Mexico - the nineteenth start of the current Formula 1 season.

Already in the first part of qualifying we were expected a loud sensation: because of the error of Fernando Alonso in the last seconds of the timer not all drivers were able to pass a fast lap. As a result - one of the contenders for the top-3 by the results of the current season, Lando Norris (McLaren) took the last, twentieth, place. Also the first stage of qualifying did not pass Logan Sargent (Williams), Lance Stroll (Aston Martin), Kevin Magnussen (Hass) and Esteban Ocon (Alpine).

A late spin for Fernando Alonso triggered a yellow flag in sector 1, preventing plenty of drivers from setting a faster time#MexicoGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/aiZsYJ3nYC — Formula 1 (@F1) October 28, 2023

In the second segment of qualifying Aston Martin lost another car - the legendary Fernando Alonso for the second time in a row lost the fight for the top-10. But unexpectedly was able to go further Daniel Riccardo at the expense of slipstream from the teammate, Yuki Tsunoda, who only for the sake of it went on the last lap.

At the start of the third segment, both Ferrari bolids unexpectedly took the first two places. On the last fast laps, the leaders could not improve their performance, but also Max Verstappen did not bypass Leclerc and Sainz Jr.

He takes his 22nd career pole ahead of Sainz and Verstappen!#MexicoGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/XH4F4EykJU — Formula 1 (@F1) October 28, 2023

Thus, on Sunday from the first row will start two cars Ferrari, the reigning champion, Max Verstappen, at the start will be the third. And the fourth - the main sensation of qualifying in Mexico, Daniel Riccardo.