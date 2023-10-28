RU RU NG NG
Main News F1. Qualifying for the Mexico City Grand Prix: Two first places for Ferrari, Norris is the last

Motorsport News Today, 18:13
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert Ileana Sanchez
F1 Mexico City Grand Prix. Two first places for Ferrari, Norris is the last Photo: twitter.com/f1 / Author unknown

Qualifying for the Mexico Grand Prix took place in Mexico - the nineteenth start of the current Formula 1 season.

Already in the first part of qualifying we were expected a loud sensation: because of the error of Fernando Alonso in the last seconds of the timer not all drivers were able to pass a fast lap. As a result - one of the contenders for the top-3 by the results of the current season, Lando Norris (McLaren) took the last, twentieth, place. Also the first stage of qualifying did not pass Logan Sargent (Williams), Lance Stroll (Aston Martin), Kevin Magnussen (Hass) and Esteban Ocon (Alpine).

In the second segment of qualifying Aston Martin lost another car - the legendary Fernando Alonso for the second time in a row lost the fight for the top-10. But unexpectedly was able to go further Daniel Riccardo at the expense of slipstream from the teammate, Yuki Tsunoda, who only for the sake of it went on the last lap.

At the start of the third segment, both Ferrari bolids unexpectedly took the first two places. On the last fast laps, the leaders could not improve their performance, but also Max Verstappen did not bypass Leclerc and Sainz Jr.

Thus, on Sunday from the first row will start two cars Ferrari, the reigning champion, Max Verstappen, at the start will be the third. And the fourth - the main sensation of qualifying in Mexico, Daniel Riccardo.

  1. Charles Leclerc (McLaren).
  2. Carlos Sainz Jr. (McLaren).
  3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull).
  4. Daniel Riccardo (Alfa Tauri).
  5. Sergio Perez (Red Bull)
  6. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
  7. Oscar Piastri (McLaren)
  8. George Russell (Mercedes)
  9. Valteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo)
  10. Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo)
  11. Pierre Gasly (Alpin)
  12. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas)
  13. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)
  14. Alexander Albon (Williams)
  15. Yuki Tsunoda (Alfa Tauri)
  16. Esteban Ocon (Alpin)
  17. Kevin Magnussen (Haas)
  18. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)
  19. Logan Sargent (Williams)
  20. Lando Norris (McLaren)
