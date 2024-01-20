Extraordinary proposal for Mbappe, Bayern needs Trippier. The main transfer news for 20.01.2022

Dailysports has compiled a digest of the main transfer news and rumors that circulated in the media on Saturday, January 20th.

PSG prepares a whimsical offer for Mbappe

French Canal+ journalist Stephane Guy reported that Paris Saint-Germain has presented its leader Kylian Mbappe with a contract for four years with earnings amounting to 400 million euros. The proposal includes 100 million euros in income, encompassing promotional activities, and the club's readiness to pay him 100 million euros annually as a salary.

Former Juventus and Bayern star finds a club in Turkey

Former Juventus and Bayern winger Douglas Costa will continue his career in the Turkish Super Lig. The renowned Brazilian's new team will be Samsunspor. Fabrizio Romano reports that the parties are in the final stages of negotiations, and the contract will be valid until June 2026.

Bayern reaches oral agreement with Trippier

Bayern Munich has reached an oral agreement with England and Newcastle defender Kieran Trippier. It is noted that the 33-year-old player wishes to join the Munich club in January. Bayern has also initiated talks with Newcastle regarding a potential transfer of the experienced player, considered as an alternative to the move for PSG's Mukiele.

La Liga club dismisses head coach

Spanish side Cadiz has dismissed head coach Sergio Gonzalez. Under Gonzalez's guidance this season, Cadiz has displayed unconvincing results and is at risk of relegation from La Liga. The name of the new head coach for the club will be announced shortly.