RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Extraordinary proposal for Mbappe, Bayern needs Trippier. The main transfer news for 20.01.2022

Extraordinary proposal for Mbappe, Bayern needs Trippier. The main transfer news for 20.01.2022

Football news Today, 17:05
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
Extraordinary proposal for Mbappe, Bayern needs Trippier. The main transfer news for 20.01.2022 Dailysports has compiled a digest of the main transfer news and rumors that circulated in the media on Saturday, January 20th.

Dailysports has compiled a digest of the main transfer news and rumors that circulated in the media on Saturday, January 20th.

PSG prepares a whimsical offer for Mbappe

French Canal+ journalist Stephane Guy reported that Paris Saint-Germain has presented its leader Kylian Mbappe with a contract for four years with earnings amounting to 400 million euros. The proposal includes 100 million euros in income, encompassing promotional activities, and the club's readiness to pay him 100 million euros annually as a salary.

Former Juventus and Bayern star finds a club in Turkey

Former Juventus and Bayern winger Douglas Costa will continue his career in the Turkish Super Lig. The renowned Brazilian's new team will be Samsunspor. Fabrizio Romano reports that the parties are in the final stages of negotiations, and the contract will be valid until June 2026.

Bayern reaches oral agreement with Trippier

Bayern Munich has reached an oral agreement with England and Newcastle defender Kieran Trippier. It is noted that the 33-year-old player wishes to join the Munich club in January. Bayern has also initiated talks with Newcastle regarding a potential transfer of the experienced player, considered as an alternative to the move for PSG's Mukiele.

La Liga club dismisses head coach

Spanish side Cadiz has dismissed head coach Sergio Gonzalez. Under Gonzalez's guidance this season, Cadiz has displayed unconvincing results and is at risk of relegation from La Liga. The name of the new head coach for the club will be announced shortly.

Popular news
The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings Basketball news Today, 13:28 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings
The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule Hockey news Today, 10:58 The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule
AFCON. Guinea secured a narrow victory over Gambia Football news Yesterday, 16:57 AFCON. Guinea secured a narrow victory over Gambia
Inter thrashed Lazio in the Italian Super Cup and advanced to the final Football news Yesterday, 15:50 Inter thrashed Lazio in the Italian Super Cup and advanced to the final
Iran advanced to the playoffs of the Asian Cup by defeating Hong Kong Football news Yesterday, 14:26 Iran advanced to the playoffs of the Asian Cup by defeating Hong Kong
African Cup of Nations. Senegal defeats Cameroon to secure a place in the play-offs Football news Yesterday, 13:57 African Cup of Nations. Senegal defeats Cameroon to secure a place in the play-offs
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:06 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 17:05 Extraordinary proposal for Mbappe, Bayern needs Trippier. The main transfer news for 20.01.2022 Football news Today, 16:57 AFCON. Tunisia and Mali couldn't determine the stronger side in a tense match Football news Today, 16:50 Serie A. Milan snatched victory over Udinese in a scandalous match Basketball news Today, 16:09 Leader of the Pacers Achieves Unique Milestone in the NBA Football news Today, 15:39 Scandal in Serie A. Match between Udinese and Milan was suspended due to racism from the stands Olympic Games News Today, 15:38 The IOC introduced restrictions on freedom of expression during the Summer Olympics Football news Today, 15:06 It became known how much Perisic will earn in Hajduk Football news Today, 15:01 Unexpected twist. It is known where the former star of Juventus and Bayern will continue his career Football news Today, 14:47 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of Matchday 21
Sport Predictions
Tennis Today Novak Djokovic vs Adrian Mannarino prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 MMA Today Raquel Pennington vs Mayra Bueno Silva prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 MMA Today Sean Strickland vs Dricus Du Plessis prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 Football 21 jan 2024 Frosinone vs Cagliari prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 Football 21 jan 2024 Leeds United vs Preston North End prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 Football 21 jan 2024 Osasuna vs Getafe prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football 21 jan 2024 Empoli vs Monza prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 Football 21 jan 2024 Sheffield United vs West Ham prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 Football 21 jan 2024 Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 Football 21 jan 2024 Real Madrid vs Almeria prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024