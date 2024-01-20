Kylian Mbappé may stay in Paris

French Canal+ journalist Stephane Guy reported that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has offered its leader Kylian Mbappé a 4-year contract with earnings amounting to 400 million euros.

Guy noted that the club faces no competitors in the financial aspect, and he confirmed that Mbappé's mother is involved in the contract discussions. According to the journalist, the offer includes 100 million euros in earnings, encompassing promotional activities, and the club is ready to pay him 100 million euros annually as a salary.

"I confirm that when it comes to money, and Mbappe's mother is handling this issue, PSG has no competitors. The club offered Mbappé 400 million euros for 4 years. According to the documentary Envoyé Special about him, Kylian will receive a total of 100 million euros in income, including advertising. And PSG is ready to give him a salary of 100 million per year," - Guy said.

It was also noted that Real Madrid denies setting a deadline for Mbappé to decide on the transfer offer. The current contract of the 25-year-old Frenchman with PSG expires in the summer.