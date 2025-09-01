RU RU ES ES FR FR
Experience is priceless! Official: Victor Lindelöf joins Aston Villa

The seasoned Swede will bolster the club's defense.
Football news Today, 14:30
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
It's too early to write Victor off.

Details: Aston Villa's press service has officially announced the signing of 31-year-old Swedish defender Victor Lindelöf as a free agent.

It is reported that Victor has signed a contract until 2027, and the club has already given a warm welcome to the former Manchester United player.

Victor Lindelöf joined Manchester United in 2017 from Benfica for €35 million. During his time at the club, he made 284 appearances, scored 4 goals, and provided 7 assists. His spell with the Red Devils ended in July this year, after which the Swede became a free agent.

According to Transfermarkt, the defender is valued at €8 million.

Reminder: Another transfer. Harvey Elliott moves to Aston Villa

