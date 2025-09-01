Another transfer. Harvey Elliott moves to Aston Villa

Aston Villa strengthens its squad.

Aston Villa hasn't been very active in the transfer market this summer, but decided to bolster the team right at the deadline.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott is joining the Birmingham side on loan with an obligation to buy. Aston Villa will have to pay £35 million for the deal.

We also reported that English winger Jadon Sancho will continue his career at Aston Villa. The loan agreement is set for one season.

Reminder: After Lucas Paquetá refused to join Aston Villa, the club turned to an alternative option. The team is planning to sign Marco Asensio, who has already played for the Birmingham club on loan. PSG is looking to receive €20 million for the 29-year-old's transfer.