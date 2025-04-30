Ex-Newcastle star Jonas Gutierrez sings and strums guitar in the heart of the city

Former Newcastle United footballer Jonas Gutierrez wowed fans with a musical performance right in the city center where he spent seven remarkable years. Gutierrez shared a video on his Instagram page, showing himself singing and playing guitar on the streets of Newcastle.

In the video, the Argentine is seen sitting by the Grey's Monument in the heart of the city, strumming his guitar and singing. He also posted an emotional caption beneath the video.

"My City, my home. I Am a geordie, I Love this City, I Love this people. Thanks for everthing Newcastle a dream come true playing guitar at the monument," Gutierrez wrote.

Newcastle fans greeted this message with genuine warmth and excitement, showering their former star with heartfelt comments. The video has already racked up over 6,000 likes.

As a reminder, Gutierrez joined Newcastle from Mallorca in 2008 and played in England until 2015. During his time with the Magpies, the Argentine made 205 appearances and scored 12 goals.

His most memorable goal came in his final game for the club. In the 2014/15 season, Gutierrez found the net against West Ham, a crucial strike that secured Newcastle's Premier League survival.