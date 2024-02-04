Exceptional. Cole Palmer achieved a historic milestone for Chelsea players

In the 23rd round of the English Premier League, Chelsea hosts Wolverhampton at Stamford Bridge.

The score in the match was opened by 21-year-old Cole Palmer in the 19th minute. This goal marked the English midfielder's tenth in the current Premier League campaign.

Thus, the Englishman becomes the first Chelsea player in history to reach the milestone of 10 goals at the age of not older than 21.

Cole Palmer becomes the first Chelsea player aged 21 or under to hit double figures for goals in a Premier League season 🥶 pic.twitter.com/HIxu7pPUNr — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 4, 2024

In all competitions this season, the midfielder has scored 13 goals and provided seven assists in 28 appearances. In November of last year, the player made his debut for the England national team in a Euro 2024 qualifying match against Malta (2:0).

Cole Palmer joined Chelsea in the summer transfer window, signing a contract until 2030. The London club paid €47 million to Manchester City for the player.