Ex-Chelsea star David Luiz embroiled in scandal: accused of threatening a woman

Angered by her refusal
Lifestyle Today, 08:25
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
David Luiz in a match for the Brazilian national team Photo: https://www.instagram.com/davidluiz23 / Author unknown

Brazilian defender David Luiz, currently playing for Cypriot side Pafos and formerly a Chelsea star, has found himself at the center of a scandal. The footballer is accused of sending threatening messages to a woman, according to The Sun.

It has been reported that a Brazilian court has issued a restraining order against Luiz to protect 26-year-old Franziska Karolini Barbosa Cavalcante. The woman told police she had received menacing messages from the Brazilian on Instagram.

She also revealed that they had spent time together at a hotel in Fortaleza. Later, the pair had a heated argument after Luiz allegedly suggested a threesome to Franziska.

Following this, the footballer began sending alarming messages, threatening to harm Cavalcante's son and even claiming he could make her "simply disappear." David also reportedly offered her £14,000 for her silence.

It is worth noting that David Luiz denies the allegations, insisting he never met Cavalcante nor threatened her. However, he does admit to messaging her on Instagram.

