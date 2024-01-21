Everything is behind, I am back. Toney commented on his goal in the first match after returning
The forward for London's Brentford, Ivan Toney, shared his impressions of scoring a goal against Nottingham Forest (3-2) in the 21st round of the English Premier League. This goal marked Toney's first after an eight-month suspension imposed on him for a breach of betting rules.
"I was 100% certain it would happen. I sense these things.
Before the game, before leaving home, I thought, 'Today, we will win, and I will score.' It all came true, and it's fantastic. I'm happy to be back, scoring goals, and winning with the team.
I've been through a challenging period in my life, but it's all behind me. I'm back," - said the Englishman.
Currently, Brentford is positioned 14th in the English Premier League standings after 20 played matches.
