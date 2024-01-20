Premier League. Toney's goal helped Brentford defeat Nottingham Forest

In the 21st round of the English Premier League in London, Brentford and Nottingham Forest faced each other. The teams approached this match occupying neighboring positions in the standings and being not far from the relegation zone. Therefore, the opponents were seriously counting on a victory today to improve their tournament position.

The match started with a splendid goal by Danilo. The Brazilian executed a beautiful long-range shot, and the guests took the lead. However, in the middle of the first half, Ivan Toney marked his return to the field after a long break. The forward made a powerful shot from a free-kick, catching the opponent's goalkeeper off guard. Interestingly, this happened literally a few minutes after offensive chants from the away fans towards the player. It's also worth noting that Ivan Toney's last two goals in the Premier League were scored from free-kicks against Nottingham Forest. It has been 266 days since Toney's previous goal.

Ivan Toney's last two Premier League goals, scored 266 days apart, are both free-kicks against Nott'm Forest 🎯#BRENFO pic.twitter.com/uQGzZO57iE — Premier League (@premierleague) January 20, 2024

In the second half, the teams demonstrated an interesting back-and-forth game. Luck smiled at the hosts when Ben Mee redirected the ball into the net after a corner kick. The guests were not willing to give up and equalized through the efforts of Chris Wood, but the score remained level for only three minutes. Neil Maupay's goal turned out to be decisive, earning Brentford three points.

Brentford 3-2 Nottingham Forest

Goals: Toney 19, Mee 59, Maupay 68 - Danilo 3, Wood 65.