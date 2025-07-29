Everyone is thrilled! Rulani Mokwena wins over the players at his new club

According to several players, it is a great honor to play under Mokwena's leadership.

Details: Today, Soccer Laduma published a brief interview with 23-year-old MC Alger midfielder Mohamed Zougrana, in which he shared his thoughts and impressions about working with Mokwena:

"He is a well-known coach on the continental stage, and he achieved success with Mamelodi Sundowns by winning the African Football League, which brought him significant recognition. Technically, he is quite different from the previous coach, as the South African specialist favors a fast-paced style and short passing. This will definitely help us improve our technical and tactical skills next season," Zougrana admitted.

The Burkina Faso international added that he expects to grow as a player under Mokwena's guidance:

"Of course, as a player, I really value working with a coach who focuses on developing my abilities, because it gives me the strength I need to overcome challenges in my career," said the 23-year-old.

