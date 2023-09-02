RU RU NG NG
Main News Everton scored their first point of the new season

Everton scored their first point of the new season

Football news Today, 09:52
Everton scored their first point of the new season Photo: https://twitter.com/Everton

Everton picked up their first point of the new season with a draw. In the third round of the Premier League, the Toffees played an away match against Sheffield United.

The guests took the lead in the 14th minute of the first half. Abdoulaye Doukure scored the first goal in the match. Moreover, it is the first scored for Everton this season. In the 33rd minute, Sheffield equalized with the efforts of Cameron Archer, and the home team managed to take the lead in stoppage time. The ball from the post hit Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and ended up in the goalkeeper.

Ten minutes into the second half, Arno Danjuma equalized the scoreboard again. Everton had a few more chances in the second half, but neither team scored again. The score is 2:2. For the Toffees, this is the first point in the new Premier League season, as well as for Sheffield United.

Premier League. Fourth round

"Sheffield United" - "Everton" - 2:2 (2:1, 0:1)
Goals: 0:1 - 14 Dookure, 1:1 - 33 Archer, 2:1 - 45+2 Pickford (own goal), 2:2 - 55 Danjuma.

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Everton Sheffield United Premier League England
Popular news
PSG bought a top forward in the last hours of the transfer window Football news Today, 03:25 PSG bought a top forward in the last hours of the transfer window
Football news Today, 02:45 Dortmund again misfired. Borussia 2-2 Heidenheim: goals video and match review
Deadline day LIVE: latest top-deals & rumours Football news Today, 02:24 Transfers Fati, Felix, Greenwood, Kolo Muani. The last day of the transfer window: how it was
Football Yesterday, 06:05 Manchester City complete another top-transfer
Football news Yesterday, 05:36 Juventus legend moves to Bundesliga
Football news Yesterday, 04:28 Manchester United complete transfer of Turkish goalkeeper
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site BetWinner Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 10:52 The PSG star could leave Europe and move to Qatar Football news Today, 10:18 English Premier League table 2023-24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 4 Football news Today, 09:52 Everton scored their first point of the new season Football news Today, 07:38 Serie A 2023–24: standings, schedule & results for matchday 3 Football news Today, 07:11 English Championship 2023–24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 5 Football news Today, 05:57 England clubs spend record amount on transfers Football news Today, 05:04 PSG star forward is called to the Russian club Football news Today, 03:25 PSG bought a top forward in the last hours of the transfer window Football news Today, 02:45 Dortmund again misfired. Borussia 2-2 Heidenheim: goals video and match review Football news Today, 02:45 Another fiasco for Mourinho. Roma 1-2 Milan: watch free highlights
Sport Predictions
Football Today Prediction for Brighton vs Newcastle 2 September 2023 Football Today Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Bayern prediction and betting tips on September 2, 2023 Football Today Napoli vs Lazio prediction and betting tips on September 2, 2023 Football Today Monaco vs Lens prediction and betting tips on September 2, 2023 Football Today Betis vs Rayo Vallecano prediction and betting tips on September 2, 2023 Football 03 sep 2023 Prediction for Girona vs Las Palmas 2 September 2023 Football 03 sep 2023 Prediction for Liverpool vs Aston Villa 3 September 2023 Football 03 sep 2023 Prediction for Crystal Palace vs Wolves 2 September 2023 Football 03 sep 2023 Prediction for Arsenal vs Manchester United 3 September 2023 Football 03 sep 2023 Union Berlin vs RB Leipzig prediction and betting tips on September 3, 2023