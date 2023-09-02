Everton scored their first point of the new season

Everton picked up their first point of the new season with a draw. In the third round of the Premier League, the Toffees played an away match against Sheffield United.

The guests took the lead in the 14th minute of the first half. Abdoulaye Doukure scored the first goal in the match. Moreover, it is the first scored for Everton this season. In the 33rd minute, Sheffield equalized with the efforts of Cameron Archer, and the home team managed to take the lead in stoppage time. The ball from the post hit Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and ended up in the goalkeeper.

Ten minutes into the second half, Arno Danjuma equalized the scoreboard again. Everton had a few more chances in the second half, but neither team scored again. The score is 2:2. For the Toffees, this is the first point in the new Premier League season, as well as for Sheffield United.

Premier League. Fourth round

"Sheffield United" - "Everton" - 2:2 (2:1, 0:1)

Goals: 0:1 - 14 Dookure, 1:1 - 33 Archer, 2:1 - 45+2 Pickford (own goal), 2:2 - 55 Danjuma.