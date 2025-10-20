Everton : David Moyes Expresses His Admiration for Iliman Ndiaye

David Moyes is proud of his player Iliman Ndiaye's performance.

In the league this weekend, Everton's 2-0 defeat at the Etihad Stadium didn't stop manager David Moyes from expressing his admiration for Senegalese Iliman Ndiaye's best performance.

Talented, Iliman Ndiaye shone again in the match against Manchester City. In a press conference, the Scottish manager said he found the Senegalese international's performance exceptional.

"I thought Ili's performance in the first half was exceptional. He was an exceptional player at that point in the match," said David Moyes.

As a reminder, Ndiaye was a major contributor to Senegal's qualification for the World Cup, notably scoring against Mauritania on the 10th and final day.