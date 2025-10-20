2026 World Cup Play-Offs : Nigeria Prepares to Face Morocco

Nigeria is preparing for the play-offs.

After the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, it's time for the play-offs. While each team competing in this phase of the competition prepares to secure a spot at the World Cup, Nigeria is honing its skills to face Morocco.

According to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Nigeria's players will gather five days before the opening match of the competition on November 13. Nigeria will play its first qualifying match against Gabon on November 13. If it wins, it will face the winner of the second semi-final between Cameroon and DR Congo in the final on November 16.

CAF is expected to announce the venues for the matches, which will determine the African representative in the inter-confederation qualifiers, next March. So, all players should be in Rabat on November 9, five days before the first match.