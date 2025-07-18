Even boxing: Marcus Rashford adds variety to his training sessions

Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford remains under contract with the English club, but he will not continue his career there. While he has yet to find a new team, Rashford keeps himself fit with individual training and shares his workouts on his personal Instagram page.

The Englishman posted a new video to his Instagram Stories, showcasing his latest exercise. In the clip, he dons boxing gloves and throws punches at special pads held by his trainer.

It’s worth recalling that Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has made it clear he doesn’t want to see Rashford in his squad. The forward is no longer training with the main group and has been excluded from the list of players set to participate in the club’s pre-season tour in the United States.

For now, the search for a new club has yet to yield results. Rashford is keen on a move to Barcelona, but talks with the Catalan giants have so far been unsuccessful.