Even a Europa League triumph won't help. Tottenham's decision on Postecoglou revealed

Tottenham is struggling this season in the Premier League, and the club has made a decision regarding the future of head coach Ange Postecoglou.

Details: According to The Telegraph, Postecoglou will be dismissed regardless of how the team finishes this season.

The "Spurs" would have changed their head coach earlier, but they are held back by good results in the Europa League, where they have reached the semi-finals.

However, even winning this tournament will not help the Australian coach keep his job.

In the Europa League semi-final, Tottenham will face Bodo/Glimt.

Reminder: It was previously reported that Tottenham is considering the option of appointing Crystal Palace's head coach Oliver Glasner.