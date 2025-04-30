Evanilson avoids three-match ban after red card in Man United clash

In the match against Manchester United, Bournemouth forward Evanilson was shown a straight red card, which prevented the Cherries from holding on to victory as the game ended in a 1-1 draw. That could have been just the start of the club’s problems, but disaster was averted.

Details: The Football Association considered Bournemouth’s appeal and overturned the initial three-match suspension for Evanilson. He is now set to feature in Bournemouth’s trip to the Emirates to face Arsenal on Saturday, as well as upcoming matches against Aston Villa on May 10 and Manchester City on May 18.

Reminder: During the summer transfer window, the Cherries risk losing as many as three players, with potential earnings from the sales of Dean Huijsen, Milos Kerkez, and Antoine Semenyo estimated at around £150 million.