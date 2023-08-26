European champion Portuguese Moutinho has found a new club

The press service of "Braga" has announced on their official website the transfer of the Portuguese national team midfielder, João Moutinho.

The player has signed a contract with the Portuguese club that will be valid until the summer of 2024. Moutinho will earn €400,000 per year at the new club. The midfielder will wear the number 28 jersey for "Braga". He was a free agent and thus transferred to the new club for free.

The last club for the 36-year-old Moutinho was "Wolverhampton," where he played from 2018 to 2023. He played a total of 212 matches for the English club in all competitions, scored five goals, and provided 25 assists. Previously, he also played for "Sporting," "Porto," and "Monaco."

Moutinho has won the Portuguese league title three times and the French league title once, as well as being a three-time winner of the Portuguese League Cup, three-time winner of the Portuguese Cup, and a five-time winner of the Portuguese Super Cup. Additionally, he won the UEFA Europa League once.

Since 2005, Moutinho has been playing for the Portuguese national team. He has played a total of 146 matches for the Portuguese national team, scored seven goals, and provided 26 assists. He became the European champion in 2016 and also won the UEFA Nations League in the 2018/19 season.