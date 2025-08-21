Europa League qualifier between Maccabi Tel Aviv and Dynamo Kyiv postponed

The weather is making its presence felt.

Details: The kickoff of the Europa League play-off round match between Israel's Maccabi Tel Aviv and Ukraine's Dynamo Kyiv has been postponed due to adverse weather conditions.

Because of the severe military and political situation, the match was relocated to Serbia and will be played at the Bačka Topola stadium, although Maccabi Tel Aviv remains the nominal home team.

At the scheduled kickoff time in Bačka Topola, there was heavy rain, thunderstorms, and winds reaching speeds of 14 kilometers per hour.

It is reported that the match referee, Giorgi Kruashvili, decided to delay the start of the game by 15 minutes to allow stadium staff to get the pitch into playable condition.

Maccabi Tel Aviv advanced from the previous round by defeating Hamrun Spartans, while Dynamo Kyiv dropped out of the Champions League against Cyprus' Pafos and subsequently entered the Europa League qualifiers.

