Europa League clash between two Dutch clubs rescheduled — here’s why

On Thursday, October 23, fixtures from both the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League will take place. The standard kick-off times are 18:45 CET and 21:00 CET, but two matches are now set to start earlier.

Details: The adjustment concerns two Dutch sides — Feyenoord and AZ. Feyenoord officially announced that their match will now begin at 16:30 CET, while AZ Alkmaar’s game will kick off at 18:45 CET.

The change comes due to an expected spell of extreme weather conditions later in the evening. Local authorities requested the rescheduling for safety reasons, and UEFA agreed to the adjustment.

Feyenoord will face Panathinaikos in the third round of the UEFA Europa League, while AZ Alkmaar host Slovan Bratislava in the second round of the UEFA Conference League.

Feyenoord - Panathinaikos wordt vervroegd naar 16:30 uur. Dit gebeurt op last van de autoriteiten, vanwege het extreme weer dat voor morgenavond wordt verwacht. — Feyenoord Rotterdam (@Feyenoord) October 22, 2025

⏱️ Tijdswijziging voor AZ – ŠK Slovan Bratislava!



ℹ️ Het duel van donderdagavond is in overleg met de UEFA en de lokale driehoek vervroegd naar 18:45 uur. Lees hier meer: https://t.co/fEtxKe1OKb #AZ #UECL #TheFutureIsOurs pic.twitter.com/qBvZ10ijFm — AZ (@AZAlkmaar) October 22, 2025

