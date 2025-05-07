RU RU ES ES FR FR
Europa League and Conference League semifinals: predictions and top tips, high-scoring action expected across all matches

Football news Today, 11:36
Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports's expert
Europa League and Conference League semifinals: predictions and top tips, high-scoring action expected across all matches Photo: https://www.espn.com/ Author - Clive Brunskill

On Thursday, May 8, all the finalists of the Europa League and Conference League will be decided as the second legs of the semifinals take place. Here are my betting picks for the upcoming games.

Bodø/Glimt vs Tottenham: Norwegians unlikely to pull off a miracle

In this tie, Tottenham are clear favorites to advance over two legs. But if we look at the single match, both sides have almost equal chances, with bookmakers giving a slight edge to the visitors.

In London, Tottenham dominated and secured a 3-1 victory, so there’s still a hint of intrigue, though it’s hard to believe in a Bodø/Glimt comeback. The Norwegian side have beaten some serious opponents at home. Given the climate, it’s impossible to grow natural grass in Norway, so the teams will play on artificial turf, which definitely benefits the hosts. Expect an open, end-to-end game—Bodø/Glimt will be bolder at home, and Spurs won’t just sit back. There’s a strong chance of an entertaining, attacking match, with much depending on conversion of chances.

Betting tip: Both teams to score – yes, at 1.84.

Manchester United vs Athletic Bilbao: Expect a fierce contest

In this high-profile matchup, the intrigue has almost vanished after United’s 3-0 away win in the first leg. Norwegian referee Eskås made the difference—he sent off an Athletic player and awarded a penalty in the 35th minute, a decision that seemed rather harsh.

United extended their lead to three before halftime, and there were no goals in the second half. But the Basques won’t stop fighting—it’s in their DNA. Athletic will try to salvage some pride, regardless of whether they can overturn the deficit. Coming back from three goals down away, even against a struggling United, is nearly impossible, but the visitors will give it a shot. While I don’t believe in a miracle from Athletic, they still have a strong chance of qualifying for the Champions League via La Liga. I expect both teams to go for goals here.

Betting tip: Both teams to score – yes, at 1.76.

Fiorentina vs Betis: The suspense remains, expect goals from both sides

This is one of those ties where the intrigue has been saved for the second leg. Betis took advantage of home ground in the first match, winning 2-1—a fair result, as the Spanish side deserved their success.

Both teams are also fighting in their domestic leagues. The Conference League is an extra chance at silverware, but not the main goal for the season. The winner of this tie will, without doubt, face Chelsea in the final, who won’t relinquish their three-goal home advantage. On paper, Fiorentina are slight favorites, but this is a clash of equals where predicting a winner is tough. Extra time is a real possibility, but to get there, the hosts must win. The over on total goals looks like a solid bet here.

Betting tip: Over 2.5 goals at 2.01.

Chelsea vs Djurgården: Londoners to cruise into the final

As expected, Chelsea settled the tie in the first leg, winning 4-1 away without even fielding their strongest XI. The gulf in class was obvious from the first match. For the return leg, Maresca won’t risk his key players, as Chelsea need a strong league finish to secure a Champions League spot.

Bookmakers see the hosts as overwhelming favorites. Expect plenty of playing time for squad players eager to impress the manager. I think Chelsea will dominate again and win by a comfortable margin. Some may recall the defeat to Legia in a previous return leg, but the Blues shouldn’t repeat those mistakes.

Betting tip: Chelsea to win with a -2.5 goal handicap at 2.13.

With these predictions, you can build an accumulator with odds close to 14. Overall, I’m expecting plenty of goals in every match—only Chelsea are tipped for a rout. The teams will give their all, as there’s no second chance to turn things around. A place in a European final is the ultimate motivation.

